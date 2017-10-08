Josh Homme reads a children’s story on BBC’s Bedtime Stories: Watch

Josh Homme seems like a pretty awesome dad. Earlier this year, he and his wife, Brody Dalle, celebrated their daughter’s six-grade graduation with a backyard concert for her and all of her friends. And over the weekend, the Queens of the Stone Age frontman appeared on the BBC children’s program Bedtime Stories to read Zog by Julia Donaldson. The story is about an accident-prone dragon and his quest to capture a princess. As such, Homme was accompanied by his own dragon, Snoop Bob Meat Ball. Watch above.

Want an a-maz-ing #FridayFeeling? 😝 Want to rock out in your PJs? 🤘 Josh Homme is reading our #BedtimeStory in 15 mins!!! 📕 🎸@QOTSA pic.twitter.com/IBypIzL4Rj — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) October 6, 2017