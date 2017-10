Julian Casablancas & the Voidz are in the midst of a South American tour, during which they’ve been road-testing new material from their forthcoming, as-yet-unannounced sophomore LP. Yesterday, the band stopped by the Brazilian TV show The Noite com Danilo Gentili to preview one of those new songs, “Cool of a Ghoul”. Watch it above.

JV+TC also performed “Nintendo Blood”, off of 2014’s Tyranny, and sat down for a brief interview (which has been overdubbed in Portuguese). Watch those clips below.