Julian Casablancas + The Voidz debut new songs “Wink”, “Cool As A Ghoul”, and “We’re Where We Were”: Watch

Julian Casablancas + the Voidz are currently out on their first tour since 2015. As the trek comes in advance of a new studio album, the band hasn’t been shy about road-testing some of its latest material.

A few weeks back, Casablancas and his crew debuted previously unheard songs at a secret show in Los Angeles. Now, fan-caught audio/visual footage of three new songs has surfaced online: “Wink”, “We’re Where We Were”, and “Cool As A Ghoul”. These tentatively named tracks were performed at the group’s LA gig (though were untitled at the time) as well as during two recent shows in Colombia. Check out the clips above and below.

“Cool As A Ghoul”:

“We’re Where We Were”:

The indie rockers’ as-yet-untitled album will serve as the follow-up to their debut LP, Tyranny, from 2014. Their tour continues tomorrow night in Bogota.

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz 2017 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Bogota, CO @ Armando Records

10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro La Cupula

10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Cine Joia

10/21 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix

10/22 – Cordoba, AR @ Plaza de la Musica

10/25 – Montevido, UY @ La Trastienda Samsung

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growlers Six