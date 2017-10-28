Julien Baker makes national TV debut on CBS This Morning: Watch

CoSigned singer-songwriter Julien Baker returned on Friday with her groundbreaking sophomore album, Turn Out the Lights, which our very own David Sackllah described as “a blistering examination of depression and self-doubt.” On Saturday morning, the Memphis native celebrated the release by making her national TV debut on CBS This Morning.

(Read: CoSign: Julien Baker)

During Baker’s three-song set, the folk singer played the delicate and moving lead single, “Appointments”, as well as the title track and “Televangelist”. Replay the performances in full below.

Turn Out the Lights follows Baker’s powerful debut album, Sprained Ankle.