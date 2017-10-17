Justin Vernon performs incredibly intimate version of “8 (circle)” for an audience of one: Watch

The folks behind La Blogothèque have made a name for themselves with their unique, intimate “Take Away Show” videos. Now, they’ve launched a new concept called “One To One” in which a musician performs for a single hand-picked fan. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon kicks off the extremely up close and personal series with an acoustic rendition of his 22, A Million cut “8 (circle)” filmed at last year’s Michelberger Music Festival at Funkhaus in Berlin, Germany.

For the new series, La Blogothèque “kidnapped” a member of the audience, blindfolded them and took them to a secret room where an artist, in this case Vernon, was waiting. There is some sort of gong placed on top of the young woman’s head, which was then struck while still atop her dome and then removed to reveal Vernon and begin the performance. It’s a bit odd, definitely unique and a very cool concept. The incredibly intimate performance recalls Marina Abramovic’s much ballyhooed 2010 retrospective and exhibit The Artist Is Present, and is thrilling to watch. The young woman who makes up the audience of one is to be commended for playing it much, much cooler than I ever could have.

Vernon played a gorgeous, intimate (although not nearly as intimate as the above performance) solo set this past weekend in Los Angeles as a part of David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption, and is about to embark on a massive fall/winter tour through the Southeast and Mexico before beginning a eight night residency in London. Check out the full list of dates and revisit the lyric video for “8 (circle)” below.

Bon Iver 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

11/04 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/14 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

12/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/06 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

12/07 – Providence, RI @ The Vet’s

12/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

01/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

01/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

02/22 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/23 – London,UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/02 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/04 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo