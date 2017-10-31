Kanye West guests on CyHi the Prynce’s new track, “Dat Side”: Stream

Kanye West and CyHi the Prynce go way back, but things haven’t always been pretty. The Atlanta rapper appeared to call out his G.O.O.D. Music mentor on the brutal 2015 track, “Elephant in the Room”. Still, CyHi received several writing credits on The Life of Pablo, and now his relationship with West appears to be reaffirmed on the new song “Dat Side”.

Whether the track is cut from CyHi’s long awaited debut LP, No Dope on Sundays, or not, it’s a hard-hitting reminding of why CyHi attracted West’s attention in the first place. Listen below.

As for Kanye, he’s kept his musical output limited in recent months as he reportedly works on his own new solo album. There were a few exceptions, however, such as guest appearances on Mary J. Blige’s “Love Yourself”, Drake’s “Glow”, and Tyga’s “I Feel Me”.