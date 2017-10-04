Kate Winslet reuniting with James Cameron for Avatar sequels

The last time James Cameron and Kate Winslet worked together, they made history at the box office and each earned an Oscar nomination (though only the director took home a trophy). Now, for the first time since Titanic set sail two decades ago, the pair are reuniting.

Winslet has signed on to join Cameron’s four Avatar sequels, which finally began production late last month. “Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron said in a statement (via Variety). “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

There’s no word on who or what Ronal actually is, but she’ll be joining returning characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), Moat (CCH Pounder), and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). Oona Chaplin, who played Talisa Stark on Game of Thrones, also recently joined the cast as Varang.

After surpassing Cameron and Winslet’s previous collaboration, Avatar currently holds the all-time box office record with $2.8 billion worldwide (hello, 3D inflation prices). Cameron has been trying to get subsequent installments off the ground for several years, and the first one is finally due to arrive December 18th, 2020. It will be followed by Avatar 3 on December 17th, 2021; Avatar 4 on December 20th, 2024; and Avatar 5 on December 19th, 2025.