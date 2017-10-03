Kehlani shares sweet new single “Honey”: Stream

2017 has brought with it a series of strong releases from Kehlani. Along with her acclaimed debut album, SweetSexySavage, the R&B/pop singer turned in collaborations with Calvin Harris and Lil Yachty (“Faking It”), Cashmere Cat (“Night Night”), and G-Eazy (“Good Life”, off The Fate and The Furious OST). The goods continue to roll out today, as Kehlani has shared a new one-off solo single called “Honey”.

Here, the Oakland native exercises her vocal muscles, stretching high and low over tender pickings of an acoustic guitar. Although the musical accompaniment is kept to a minimum, Kehlani’s singing is more than enough to hold listeners’ attention, as she describes her idea of the perfect woman. “I like my girls like I like my honey/ Sweet, a little selfish,” she says. “I like my women like I like my money/ Green, a little jealous.”

