Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kelela covers Sade’s “Like a Tattoo” for BBC 1’s Piano Sessions: Watch

A stripped down and stunning rendition that highlights the R&B singer's powerful vocals

by
on October 12, 2017, 5:22pm
0 comments

On her new album, Take Me ApartKelela places her voice over some very abstract, buzzing futuristic instrumentation. The result is a stunning blend of modern sensibilities and classic R&B, one that intricately weaves her powerful pipes with massive orchestration. But for those looking for more of a focus on those vocals, take a listen to her cover of Sade’s “Like a Tattoo”.

Kelela recorded the track for BBC 1’s Piano Sessions, meaning the only instrument behind her was the gently played keys. Thus, it’s her voice that steal the spotlight, smooth and confident as they reverberate high about the piano notes. If she wanted to highlight her singing ability, there certainly were few song choices better than this one. Take a look up above.

Previous Story
Film Review: Marshall
Next Story
Love Beats Rhymes, directed by RZA and starring Azealia Banks, looks like a B-movie version of 8 Mile: Watch
No comments
More Stories