Kelela covers Sade’s “Like a Tattoo” for BBC 1’s Piano Sessions: Watch

On her new album, Take Me Apart, Kelela places her voice over some very abstract, buzzing futuristic instrumentation. The result is a stunning blend of modern sensibilities and classic R&B, one that intricately weaves her powerful pipes with massive orchestration. But for those looking for more of a focus on those vocals, take a listen to her cover of Sade’s “Like a Tattoo”.

Kelela recorded the track for BBC 1’s Piano Sessions, meaning the only instrument behind her was the gently played keys. Thus, it’s her voice that steal the spotlight, smooth and confident as they reverberate high about the piano notes. If she wanted to highlight her singing ability, there certainly were few song choices better than this one. Take a look up above.