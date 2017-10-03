Kelela previews debut album with new song “Waitin”: Stream

Photo by Campbell Addy

This Friday, October 6th, marks the arrival of Kelela’s long-awaited debut album, Take Me Apart. Fans have already had a peek at the Warp Records release via “Frontline” and “LMK”, one of the best songs from the month of August. Now, the R&B singer is teasing with another track, “Waitin”.

Not unlike its predecessors, this latest offering finds Kelela embracing pop music while slyly sliding across the dance floor. Think Janet Jackson’s pulse and smoothness. Hear it below.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

Take Me Apart follows Kelela’s 2014 EP, Hallucinogen, and her 2013 breakthrough mixtape, Cut 4 Me. According to the musician, the LP is “an honest vision of how we navigate dissolving ties with each other and yet remain sanguine for the next chance at love.” It’s also a deep reflection on her own self and the experiences and outside forces that’ve shaped her.

“Despite it being a personal record, the politics of my identity informs how it sounds and how I choose to articulate my vulnerability and strength,” she explained in a press statement. “I am a black woman, a second-generation Ethiopian-American, who grew up in the ‘burbs listening to R&B, Jazz and Björk. All of it comes out in one way or another.”

Kelela will support the record with a fall tour throughout Europe and North America, including a date alongside Solange.