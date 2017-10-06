Kelela reveals debut album Take Me Apart: Stream/download

Photo by Campbell Addy

Kelela has finally released her long-awaited debut album, Take Me Apart, through Warp Records. Apple Music and Spotify users can listen in full below.

Take Me Apart follows Kelela’s 2014 EP, Hallucinogen, and her 2013 breakthrough mixtape, Cut 4 Me. It also comes after her recent contribution to Gorillaz’s latest LP, Humanz.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

According to the R&B singer, the LP is “an honest vision of how we navigate dissolving ties with each other and yet remain sanguine for the next chance at love.” It’s also an intimate reflection on her own self and the experiences and outside forces that’ve shaped her into the person she is today:

“Despite it being a personal record, the politics of my identity informs how it sounds and how I choose to articulate my vulnerability and strength. I am a black woman, a second-generation Ethiopian-American, who grew up in the ‘burbs listening to R&B, Jazz and Björk. All of it comes out in one way or another.”

Among the record’s 14 tracks are the three early singles, “Frontline”, “LMK”, and “Waitin”. The entire project was executive produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Solange) and features additional production from Arca (Frank Ocean, Björk), Al Shux (JAY-Z, Alicia Keys), Bok Bok, Kingdom, and Jam City. The xx’s own Romy Madley Croft lent her songwriting talents to a few tracks, as did Beyoncé affiliate Jordan Asher, aka Boots.

Kelela will support the record with a fall tour throughout Europe and North America, including a date alongside Solange.

Take Me Apart Artwork:

Take Me Apart Tracklist:

01. Frontline

02. Waitin

03. Take Me Apart

04. Enough

05. Jupiter

06. Better

07. LMK

08. Truth Or Dare

09. S.O.S.

10. Blue Light

11. Onanon

12. Turn To Dust

13. Bluff

14. Altadena