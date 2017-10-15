Kellyanne Conway is Pennywise in SNL’s parody of It: Watch

The Trump Administration is a real-life horror story, and Kellyanne Conway is among its most visible villains. The woman known for coining the phrase “alternative facts” eagerly spews nonsense and defends the actions of an admitted sexual predator turned unitary executive. To the writers of SNL, she’s Pennywise come to life, as a new digital short depicts Conway as a manipulate monster luring vulnerable news anchors into the gutter. Emmy Award winner Kate McKinnon plays Kellywise in the particularly vicious takedown, inspired by the record-breaking adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Replay above. R.I.P. Anderson.