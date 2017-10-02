Kendrick Lamar announces European tour with James Blake

Photos by Philip Cosores

Kendrick Lamar spent the summer bringing his latest opus, DAMN., around North America on a massive tour. With the season and performances at festivals like Coachella and Rolling Loud under his black belt, Kung Fu Kenny has now announced a European trek for early next year.

UK crooner James Blake will serve as the opener for all 15 dates on the latest DAMN. Tour leg. An Ireland and UK stretch will open the jaunt in early February, with further dates in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Of course, Lamar still also has New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience to headline later this month.

Check out his full itinerary below. Blake’s most recent album, The Colour in Anything, was released in April 2016.

Kendrick Lamar 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

02/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

02/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena ^

02/10 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro ^

02/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

02/13 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

02/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

02/25 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

03/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

03/02 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena ^

03/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

03/05 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

^ = w/ James Blake