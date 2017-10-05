Kesha covers Tom Petty’s “Into the Great Wide Open” live in Boston: Watch

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Since returning with new album Rainbow, pop songwriter Kesha has delivered a handful of performances that have been described as “triumphant” and “powerful.” While on tour last night in Boston, she gave audiences yet another moment to remember, this time in honor of Tom Petty, who passed away Monday after suffering full cardiac arrest.

“Not trying to be a downer but I just think this is one of the most beautiful songs ever written and I wanna pay my respects,” Kesha told the crowd before launching into a tender rendition of Petty’s 1991 single “Into the Great Wide Open”. Hers wasn’t nearly as long as the original, but her fans loved it anyway, many of them screaming praises well before she finished. Watch it up above.

Over the last few days, The National, Fleet Foxes, Wilco, and most recently, Miley Cyrus paid tribute to the rock icon with a cover; find them all here.