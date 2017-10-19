Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield cover The Velvet Underground’s “After Hours”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall (Morby) / Ben Kaye (Waxahatchee)

Both Kevin Morby and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee issued albums earlier this year in the form of City Music and Out in the Storm, respectively. The two singer-songwriters also linked up for a joint tour which saw them play select North American cities and even collaborate onstage during an Everclear cover.

Showing that their friendship and musical chemistry have continued on far beyond that trek, Morby and Crutchfield have shared a new cover song. This time around, the pair tackle The Velvet Underground’s 1969 cut “After Hours”, with the Waxahatchee singer taking the lead in place of Moe Tucker. Morby later joins in on the lovingly gentle rendition, folding in his own calming vocals. “So fun to play,” he says after they wrap up. Just as fun to hear. Take a listen via Tumblr.

Revisit the original for comparison: