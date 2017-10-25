Kevin Morby shares two versions of new single “Baltimore”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Last week, Kevin Morby linked up with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield to cover The Velvet Underground’s “After Hours”. Now, Morby has set out to release a new solo single called “Baltimore”. What’s more, he’s treating fans to two different versions of the track.

His “Sky at Night” rendition of the Maryland ode was recorded during the sessions for his 2016 album, Singing Saw, and retains much of that LP’s openness and light. The “County Line” edition, meanwhile, was birthed around the same time as his most recent album, City Music, which came out this past June. Both iterations of “Baltimore” will benefit Baltimore nonprofit Believe in Music, which assists in providing local youth with music education. Hear the two versions below.

In a statement, the indie rocker spoke about the Maryland city and his “Baltimore” tracks:

“I love Baltimore. It is a city with a giant heart and has remained one of my favorite places to keep returning to on tour. It is unique and beautiful and you can’t mistake it for anywhere else in the world – Baltimore is one hundred percent Baltimore. All proceeds from both my and the label side will go to the Believe In Music education program, which provides “an innovative music education for Baltimore’s youth”. I do hope you enjoy both versions of the song and if you do decide to donate – thank you for contributing to what I believe to be a great cause.

I wrote Baltimore at the time I was conceiving both Singing Saw and City Music and recorded a version during both sessions with two different bands. I love the song dearly, but in the end thought that thematically it didn’t belong on either album, and thus have been waiting for this moment to release it as what it has always been meant to be — a single.”

“Baltimore (Sky at Night)”:

“Baltimore (County Line)”: