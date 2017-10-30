Kevin Spacey apologies to Anthony Rapp, says he chooses now “to live as a gay man”

In an interview published by Buzzfeed on Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making unwanted advances towards him during a house party in 1986. Rapp was 14 years old at the time, Spacey was 26.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Spacey said he does not remember the encounter, “but if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey also said the story encouraged him to address other things about his life, including his sexuality. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examine my own behavior,” Spacey concluded.