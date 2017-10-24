Kid Rock says he’s not running for senate: “Are you fucking shitting me?”

Crisis averted: Kid Rock is not running for Senate.

Despite hyping up a potential candidacy for several months now, the southern rocker told Howard Stern that he has no interest in being the next senator of Michigan. Instead, the faux political campaign that included a an official website, merch, and in-concert stump speech was merely a promotional stunt for his new album.

“Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?” Rock said during his appearance on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday. “Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too. Are you fucking shitting me?”

Despite being a well-thought out publicity stunt, Rock that as more people began taking his candidacy seriously — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — members of his team wondered if he should actually run. Rock said he would tell them that “no, we’re not doing it, but let’s roll with it for a while.”

Kid Rock told Stern that he remains a supporter of President Donald Trump, calling him “the fucking shit.” But, Rock admitted, “[Trump’s] messaging is not the best. And if I get to talk to him again, play golf or whatever, I’d be like, ‘Dude, we got to talk about this.’”

“I think the things he’s doing is good,” Ritchie added. “I say dumb shit, but I’m like fucking in a band.”

Listen to Richie’s comments on Stern below.