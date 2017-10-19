Killer Mike raps about the mass incarceration (of elderly people) on South Park: Watch

A 22-minute episode of South Park often says more about about a particular issue or crisis than you’ll hear from Congress during an entire term. That was again the case with tonight’s episode, as Trey Parker and Matt Stone commented on America’s opioid and mass incarceration epidemics. *Spoiler alert* The episode depicted the Shady Acres Retirement Community as an asylum brimming with the forgotten underbelly of society, whose inmates make due by supplying painkillers to children’s birthday entertainers. To soundtrack one such scene, Parker and Stone recruited Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike. In turn, the socially-conscious MC delivered a fresh rap written specifically for the episode: “In here nobody knows you by the name/ You’re just a number/ Living under the bitch ass rules of a broken game/ They put me here to die, left me angry and alone/ For the crime of being old, they threw me in this nursing home.” Watch the scene above.

In another memorable scene from the episode, Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Butters posed as a barbershop quartet and sang “some nice old people music.” Those songs included Cypress Hill’s “Insane in the Membrane”; Kelis’ “Milkshake”; Nirvana’s “Rape Me”; Spin Doctors’ “Two Princes”; and Green Day’s “When I Come Around”.