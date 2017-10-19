King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard unveil monster 10-minute song “Crumbling Castle”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard recently left audiences stunned at both the Desert Daze Festival and Audiotree Music Festival. Before that, in August, the Australian psych rockers released out Sketches of Brunswick East, their third (!) album of 2017. Determined to keep the momentum going through to the end of the year, the band has shared a new song today.

Titled “Crumbling Castle”, it’s a monster of a cut that clocks in at nearly 11 minutes. Steady drums lure the listener into a hypnotic trance, while guitars waver between interlocking stomp and trippy fluidity. Hear the song in full below via its equally entrancing visual, helmed by Jason Galea.