King Krule is “Half Man Half Shark” on new single from his forthcoming The Ooz: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Weirdo art-rocker King Krule’s new album, The Ooz, arrives later this month, and the UK oddity has given us a few tastes of what we can expect from the 19-track album with singles like “Czech One” and “Dum Surfer” (one of our top songs of September), both of which were given appropriately trippy videos.

Now, King Krule is back with another single, the menacingly titled “Half Man Half Shark”, It’s another doozy from mastermind Archy Marshall, whose rich, evocative were perhaps always meant to sing about a “half man with the body of a shark.” Yet there’s a tragedy to the lyrics that’s perhaps befitting of such an abomination, with Marshall closing out the track with a mournful, “Aspirations ingrown, I’ll forever be alone.” Listen to it below.

Despite the lack of a proper King Krule album since 2013’s 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, the artist has stayed busy with a guest appearance on Mount Kimbie’s new record and a spat of releases under a variety of different aliases, including A New Place 2 Drown, The Return of Pimp Shrimp, and a 2015 album under his own name.

The Ooz is due out October 13th via True Panther Sounds/XL, and he’ll be heading out on world tour shortly thereafter. Check out the full details here.