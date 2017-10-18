King Krule performs “Dum Surfer” on Jools Holland: Watch

UK songwriter Archy Marshall, aka King Krule, released his sophomore album, The Ooz, last week to much acclaim. In contnued promotion, he brought one of its standout tracks, “Dum Surfer”, to the latest episode of Later…with Jools Holland.

‘“Dum Surfer’ is notable for its commitment within its free spirit,” wrote Consequence of Sound’s own Philip Cosores, in a feature on the Top 10 Songs of September. He also described it as “one part fuzzed-out garage, one part monster mash,” and “a cannonball into the deep end.” Live, Marshall exudes that same dedicated, quirky energy. Check it out below.

Revisit our recent interview with Marshall: The Cinematic World of King Krule. Artists such as Wolf Alice, SZA, and Queens of the Stone Age also performed on this season’s edition of Jools Holland; check out those clips here.