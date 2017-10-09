Kodak Black indicted by South Carolina grand jury of first degree criminal sexual conduct

Rapper Kodak Black has been indicted by a grand jury in Florence, South Carolina on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an incident last November. Black, whose given name is Dieuson Octave, is accused in a Florence County Sheriff’s Office incident report of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a hotel after playing a show at the Treasure City nightclub. According to the report, the alleged victim first reported the assault to her school nurse, who in turn contacted the school’s resource officer and law enforcement.

Octave, who is 20-years-old and could face up to 30 years if convicted, is no stranger to the courtroom. Last August Atlantic Records vice-president Michael Kushner even appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on the performer’s behalf when Octave, a convicted felon, was up on the weapons charges. While imprisoned in Florida, the Florence warrant was discovered and Octave was transported to South Carolina to face arraignment. Octave was released from jail under probation on June 5th after serving a month of time for violating parole on other charges, and was subsequently placed under house arrest for a year.

The rapper hasn’t released a statement on the charges and Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told local ABC affiliate WPDE that one of the bond conditions for Octave is that he can’t comment on the allegations against him by way of print, digital or social media. No trial date has been set and the artist’s lawyer offered no comment.