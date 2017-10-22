Lady Gaga played for all five living ex-Presidents, and Jimmy Carter had an especially great time: Watch

If there’s one thing uniting our five living ex-Presidents of the United States besides a mutual distaste for our current Commander-in-Chief, it’s that together they started the One America Appeal. The organization, which is working to raise money and provide relief to the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, held a telethon last night in College Station, Texas, where Lady Gaga closed out the evening.

Sitting at a grand piano, Gaga performed “Million Reasons,” “Edge of Glory,” and “You And I” to a massive crowd that included Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama in the front row. Carter, especially, seemed quite tickled by Gaga’s presence.

After some playful banter, Gaga spoke of the importance of community. “Pain is such an equalizer, and in a time of catastrophe we put our differences aside and come together. Because we need each other or we can’t survive.” She also noted that her Born This Way Foundation would be teaming with One America Appeal to help build a “mental health and emotional trauma surviving program” for those affected by the disasters.

Watch Gaga’s speech and full performance above.