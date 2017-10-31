Larry David curates Curb Your Enthusiasm playlist for Spotify: Stream

Larry David has curated a new Curb Your Enthusiasm playlist on Spotify. The pretty, pretty good 27-track mix features some familiar tunes, including “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” by Frank Sinatra, “(What A) Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke and “The Godfather Waltz” by Nino Rota. There’s also “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gerswhin, “I Won’t Dance” by Fred Astaire, and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Of particular note, too, is the inclusion of Andras Schiff’s rendition of “Overture in the French style, BWV 831″ and the now-classic Curb theme song “Frolic”. Originally composed by Luciano Michelini for the 1970s Italian film La Bellissima Estate, David first heard it in a bank commercial a few years before the show’s premiere. “It just sort of introduces the idea that you’re in for something pretty idiotic,” he said of the song back in 2009.

(Read: 10 Times Larry David Was Right on Curb Your Enthusiasm)

In a previous interview with Variety, Curb editor and music supervisor Steve Rasch noted the music of the comeback season “represents some pretty intense scenarios.” “There’s a lot of arguing and a lot of stress. The music functions like a laugh track. It’s a cue for the audience to view what’s happening through a comedian’s eyes. It’s a funny look at heavy topics. The music lightens the mood.”

Hear David’s entire playlist below.

Recently, it was announced that David will host the November 4th episode of SNL alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.