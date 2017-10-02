Las Vegas concert shooting leaves over 50 people dead, 200 injured

More than 50 people were killed and 200 injured when a lone gunman opened fire on a country music festival taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday night. It is the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, was perched atop the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when he began firing down onto the crowd gathered in the Vegas strip.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting. In a message posted to Instagram, Aldean said he and his crew were safe, writing, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Officers from Las Vegas SWAT engaged the shooter, using explosives to gain entrance into his hotel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe Paddock, a resident of Las Vegas, was the lone shooter.

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the street. Shots heard on vid pic.twitter.com/Z4mz3E3bmE — Bryan Heifner (@HBryanBHHS) October 2, 2017