Las Vegas shooter might have originally targeted Lollapalooza: Report

Photo by Philip Cosores

More details are emerging about the domestic terrorist who murdered 59 concert-goers in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The shooter, whose name we’ve chosen not to publish, is reported to have cased at least two other major music events before ultimately opening fire on Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. Police in Las Vegas are already investigating whether the shooter was targeting the Life is Beautiful Festival when he rented several rooms through Airbnb that overlooked the festival grounds. Now, comes word via TMZ that the shooter also booked rooms in a Chicago hotel during Lollapalooza.

According to TMZ, the shooter reserved two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel, one for August 1st and another for August 3rd, the first official day of Lollapalooza festivities. Both reservations ended on August 6th, the festival’s final day. He specifically requested a “view room” overlooking Grant Park, where the festival took place, TMZ adds. Ultimately, he never checked in.

A Chicago police spokesman told the Chicago Tribune that the department is “aware” of TMZ’s report and has “been in communication with our federal partners.”

This year’s Lollapalooza featured Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, The Killers, Muse, Lorde, The xx, Blink-182, and more.