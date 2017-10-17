LCD Soundsystem performs “Tonite” to kick off Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Brooklyn residency: Watch

This week, Jimmy Kimmel has taken his late-night show across the country for a week of episodes at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. Appropriately, his guests for the special run of shows are largely local legends, with New York’s own indie darlings, LCD Soundsystem, serving as Monday night’s musical guests. James Murphy led his band through a performance of “Tonite” from their recently released comeback album, American Dream, and you can catch the replay above.

Other guest set to join Kimmel in Brooklyn this week include Howard Stern, Billy Joel, and Tracy Morgan, while Fifth Harmony, Cardi B, and Tony Bennett will all perform. David Letterman will also make his return to the late night airwaves when he sits down with Kimmel on Tuesday evening.