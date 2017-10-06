Leonard Cohen’s final book, The Flame, to be released next year

Next October, a new posthumous book from Leonard Cohen will be released. It’s titled, The Flame, and will be comprised largely of his “unpublished poems and selections from his notebooks,” as the Guardian points out.

Cohen reportedly finished putting the book together just days before his untimely death in November 2016. “During the final months of his life, Leonard had a singular focus – completing this book,” said Robert Kory, Cohen’s manager and trustee of his estate. “The flame and how our culture threatened its extinction was a central concern.”

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

“Those of us who had the rare privilege of spending time with him during this period recognised that the flame burned bright within him to the very end,” he added. “This book, finished only days before his death, reveals to all the intensity of his inner fire.”

Cohen’s notebooks were said to have been “kept in poetic form throughout his life,” and the selections chosen for The Flame promise to give fans “an unprecedentedly intimate look inside the life and mind of a singular artist and thinker.”

The music legend passed away less than a week before the release of his final album, the acclaimed You Want It Darker. To mark the one-year anniversary of Cohen’s death, a tribute concert is scheduled for next month in Montreal featuring the likes of Lana Del Rey, Feist, and Elvis Costello.