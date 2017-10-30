LGBTQ community rips Kevin Spacey for conflating pedophilia and homosexuality

On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Oscar winner Kevin Spacey of making unwanted advances towards him when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26. In response, the House of Cards star released a statement on Twitter that confoundingly commingled an apology with Spacey’s publicly coming out as a gay man for the first time.

Many, especially those in the LGBTQ community, have taken umbrage with Spacey’s choice to come out in a statement responding to accusations of inappropriate sexual advances towards a minor, arguing that combining the two gives anti-LGBTQ conservatives more ammo in their preposterous claims that homosexuality equals deviant sexual behavior. Backlash on social media was swift, as Dan Savage, Billy Eichner, Rose McGowan, and others took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Spacey’s statement. Read a few of their responses below (via Variety).

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"I'm sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Gay = Gay Predator = Predator — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

I keep rereading this statement and getting angrier. Coming out is a beautiful part of being gay. Attaching it to this vileness is so wrong. — realMarkHarris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 30, 2017

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

The classiest way to come out of the closet is as a PR smokescreen to distract people from the fact that you tried to molest a child. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) October 30, 2017

Can't believe I'm saying this in 2017 but here it goes: Being gay is not an excuse for trying to molest children. pic.twitter.com/5mA4o0r7xm — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

I'm not interested in Kevin Spacey being gay. I'm curious as to why we're conflating sexuality w/ the molestation of a minor. Stay on topic — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 30, 2017

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

In its own statement, GLAAD ripped Spacey’s statement as a deflection from allegations of sexual assault. “This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances, said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.” The media and public should not gloss over that.”