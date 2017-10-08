Liam Gallagher, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry join Foo Fighters to cover The Beatles’ “Come Together”: Watch

Yesterday marked the stacked one-day festival that was the Foo Fighters‘ Cal JAM, which found artists like Queens of the Stone Age, Babes in Toyland, Cage the Elephant, and Wolf Alice descend upon San Bernardino, California. Also on the lineup was Liam Gallagher, who joined the Foos during their closing set for a rocking rendition of “old Beatles tune” “Come Together”. And he wasn’t the song’s only special guest: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry also joined the gang for some much-needed shredding. See the full performance above, which ends with Gallagher surfing deep into the crowd.

Also during their headlining set, Foo Fighters brought out The Kills’ Alison Mosshart for “La Dee Da” and Rick Astley for “Never Gonna Give You Up” in the style of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Plus, Perry sat in for a cover of Aerosmith’s “Draw the Line”. Watch further fan-sourced footage below.

Setlist:

Times Like These (solo acoustic into full band)

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

La Dee Da (with Dave Koz on saxophone and Alison Mosshart on vocals)

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Sunday Rain

White Limo

Arlandria

Rope

Dirty Water

This Is a Call

Misirlou / Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Smoke on the Water / Day O

Monkey Wrench

Run

Never Gonna Give You Up (Rick Astley cover) (with Rick Astley) (In the style of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”)

Best of You

Draw the Line (Aerosmith cover) (with Joe Perry on guitar)

Come Together (The Beatles cover) (with Joe Perry on guitar & Liam Gallagher on vocals)

Everlong