Liam Gallagher makes amends with James Corden, performs “Wall of Glass”: Watch

When asked if he’d ever participate in Carpool Karaoke, Liam Gallagher told GQ over the summer, “No fucking chance mate.” The former Oasis frontman even went on to call the segment’s host, James Corden, “a fucking knobhead.” Despite their initial bad blood, the two UK-bred celebrities have made amends — at least long enough to film an episode of the Late Late Show.

On Monday, Gallagher swung by the late-night program in support of his newly released debut solo album, As You Were. Prior to his performance, he and Corden apparently met up backstage and cleared the air.

“I’ve just bumped into the host… I gotta say he’s a fine chap got that 1 wrong,” Gallagher wrote on Twitter. “I don’t give a fuck if people think I’m a cunt I’m the first to admit James corden was a good man to my boys last night.”

Gallagher eventually went on to take the stage and performed As You Were single “Wall of Glass”. Catch the replay up above.

Gallagher is currently on the road on one of the season’s most anticipated tours. He recently covered The Beatles’ “Come Together” alongside members of Aerosmith and Foo Fighters at Cal Jam 2017.