Lil B cancels festival set, claims A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie jumped him backstage: Watch

In a surprising onstage announcement at the Bay Area’s Rolling Loud Festival yesterday, rapper Lil B told fans he wouldn’t be performing because an altercation backstage resulted in his equipment being stolen.
The alleged assailants were Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew of “10 motherfuckers,” who allegedly jumped Lil B after the rapper dissed the former’s music. “I said something about Boogie music, and they all got mad and they jumped me about that,” Lil B told the crowd.
He also said there would be no retaliation. “I don’t promote violence. I’m never with the violence. So I love them, and it’s all good.”
Lil B closed his announcement by saying he was seeking medical assistance. You can watch his full statement below (via Complex), as well as read Lil B’s Twitter reaction to the incident.
One Twitter user even posted what looks to be footage of the assault, which you can view below.
We wish the ever-positive rapper a speedy recovery.