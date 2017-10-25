Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with The Roots, lip syncs to “Weird Al” on Fallon: Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on Tuesday night’s The Tonight Show as he continued his advocacy on behalf of Puerto Rico in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Maria. He gave an update on his organization’s charitable efforts — which has raised $20 million to date — and discussed his Puerto Rico benefit single, “Almost Like Praying”. The Hamilton star also participated in two wacky performances befitting The Tonight Show stage.

Miranda was a surprise participant in the show’s “Freestylin’ with The Roots,” coming out to drop bars about a young lady named Olivia. With the band laying down a Hamilton-esque beat, Miranda rapped about a fictional play called The Sassy Life wherein Olivia is portrayed by Adele. “How does a sweet, super sweet/ Sweeter than sweet/ In love with stevia/ Grow up to be a sassy gal Olivia,” he spit. “I’d love to represent/ She showed up like Adele wearing those floral prints.” Watch the freestyle above (Miranda’s segment begins at the 5:55 mark).

Later, Miranda sat down to chat with Fallon and the two revealed a dark shared secret: They once locked themselves in a basement and played nothing but “Weird Al” Yankovic albums for hours. To prove their fandom, they recreated the moment by enthusiastically lip syncing to “Polka Party!”, the polka mashup from the 1986 album of the same name. Check that out below.