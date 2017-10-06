Menu
Lin-Manuel Miranda teams with Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, more for Puerto Rico benefit single “Almost Like Praying”: Stream

Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, John Leguizamo, and more also appear on the Spanish-language track

by
on October 06, 2017, 10:27am
When President Dumpster Fire criticized San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for asking that the federal government do more to help save the lives of American citizens after Hurricane Maria, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda jumped to their defense. Now, he’s coming to the aid of the entire island territory with a new benefit single, “Almost Like Praying”.

Raising funds for the hurricane relief effort, the Spanish-language track was recorded in under a week in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Puerto Rico itself. Miranda brought in a bevy of hispanic stars to contribute, including Jennifer Lopez, Marc AnthonyGloria Estefan, Fat Joe, John Leguizamo, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Joell Ortiz, Juan Luis Guerra, Dessa, and more. With references to over 70 Puerto Rican municipalities throughout, the song’s hook goes beautifully, “Say it loud and there’s music playing/ Say it soft and it’s almost like praying.”

Take a listen via the video above, which features the recording sessions that took place all over the US. You can purchase the track here; all proceeds will go to benefit the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund. YouTube will also be making a contribution in conjunction with the single’s release.

