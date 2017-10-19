Lin-Manuel Miranda tears into Harvey Weinstein with Sway in the Morning freestyle: Watch

Proving he’s so much more than just a composer and Broadway star, Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a heavy-hitting freestyle on the Sway in the Morning radio show Wednesday. The Hamilton mastermind doled out biting critiques of alleged sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein and all-around dunce Donald Trump.

“Oh Harvey Weinstein/ On the New York transit line/ If that train, it went off the track/ Can I have In the Heights rights back?” Miranda rapped, using the 1991 Black Sheep anthem “The Choice Is Yours” as a backdrop. He referenced In the Heights, the first musical penned by Miranda and whose film rights are currently owned by The Weinstein Company. “Back on the scene/ Crispy and clean/ Oh my God, that’s guy’s so fucking obscene!”

On the topic of Trump, Miranda slammed the president over his response, or lack thereof, to the crisis in Miranda’s native Puerto Rico. “I know that did not go over well with anyone with a beating heart or pulse,” he said, with regards to the appalling scene in which Trump childishly tossed out rolls of paper towels to distressed survivors like he was at a basketball clinic and not in the center of a disaster zone.

His thoughts echoed a series of tweets last month in which he tore into Trump: “You’re going straight to hell… No long lines for you… They’ll clear a path.” Miranda also previously rallied for the hurricane-ravaged island by releasing a benefit single called “Almost Like Praying” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

Elsewhere in the radio freestyle, Miranda showed his support for Colin Kaepernick and all those who’ve taken a knee as a form of protest over the last few weeks. The Bruce Springsteen-approved artist rapped, “Before we stand, we have to kneel/ And I will kneel with the Colin.” Miranda also talked to host Sway about some of his go-to rap albums, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die, Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and Outkast’s Stankonia.

Check out the entire Sway in the Morning segment above.