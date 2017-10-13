Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie play “Lay Down for Free” on Corden: Watch

This weekend, Fleetwood Mac vocalist/keyboardist Christine McVie and lead guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham are set to head out on their latest leg of tour dates behind their collaborative album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie. Ahead of these new dates, they appeared last night on the Late Late Show with James Corden to perform “Lay Down for Free”.
The performance was pretty straight forward — just as the song is — with McVie and Buckingham standing behind their instruments and delivering their harmonies as soundly as ever. The audience at Studio 56 certainly were into it, though, cheering at every opportunity. And why shouldn’t they cheer, watching two legends do their thing on the late night stage? Check out the performance above.
The duo are due back on stage Saturday in San Jose, California and will remain on the road through a November 16th show in Sugar Land, Texas. Check out the dates below.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:
10/14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
10/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
10/20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
10/22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center
10/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northdrop Auditorium
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/02 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences
11/03 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
11/05 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
11/09 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena
11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre
11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre