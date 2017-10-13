Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie play “Lay Down for Free” on Corden: Watch

This weekend, Fleetwood Mac vocalist/keyboardist Christine McVie and lead guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham are set to head out on their latest leg of tour dates behind their collaborative album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie. Ahead of these new dates, they appeared last night on the Late Late Show with James Corden to perform “Lay Down for Free”.

The performance was pretty straight forward — just as the song is — with McVie and Buckingham standing behind their instruments and delivering their harmonies as soundly as ever. The audience at Studio 56 certainly were into it, though, cheering at every opportunity. And why shouldn’t they cheer, watching two legends do their thing on the late night stage? Check out the performance above.

The duo are due back on stage Saturday in San Jose, California and will remain on the road through a November 16th show in Sugar Land, Texas. Check out the dates below.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:

10/14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

10/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

10/20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

10/22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center

10/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northdrop Auditorium

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/02 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences

11/03 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

11/05 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

11/09 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre

11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre