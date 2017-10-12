Linkin Park releases Carpool Karaoke episode, filmed a week before Chester Bennington’s death: Watch

Less than a week before the tragic passing of frontman Chester Bennington, Linkin Park filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke. Now, several months later, the episode has finally been unveiled via Linkin Park’s Facebook page. Watch it above.

The episode, which is hosted by actor Ken Jeong, was released with the blessing of Bennington’s family and is dedicated in his honor. As they ride around Los Angeles, Linkin Park and Jeong sing along to “Talking to Myself” from the band’s new album, One More Light; classics tracks like “Numb” and “In the End”; and covers of OutKast’s “Hey Ya” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge”. In between songs, Bennington talks up his love of Dungeons & Dragons and Jeong teaches the band his “hotdogs and ketchup” dance. Later, they end up riding in a party bus during which they do karaoke covers of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Hope Alabama” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”.

With all of our blessings. @CarpoolKaraoke – this time next week on https://t.co/dknAV5Difw pic.twitter.com/jsCire5bZg — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) October 5, 2017

Later this month, Linkin Park will stage a tribute concert in honor of Bennington. Taking place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th, the event will see the band’s surviving members performing alongside members of Korn, System of a Down, Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, and others.