Love Beats Rhymes, directed by RZA and starring Azealia Banks, looks like a B-movie version of 8 Mile: Watch

Love Beats Rhymes is the name of a new feature film directed by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and starring the talented but controversial MC Azealia Banks. In the film, Banks plays an upstart rapper named Coco who has big ambitions. But then her college professor (played by Jill Scott) challenges her to “seek real meaning in her lyrics, setting her on a journey of discovery that takes her through rap clubs and poetry slams, leading her to find her true voice—and true love—in this uplifting movie.” The cast also includes Common, who plays Coco’s mentor, and Lorraine Toussaint, as her mother.

You can see the first trailer above, and though the film seems well-intentioned with a positive message, ultimately it looks like a hokey, B movie remake of Eminem’s classic 8 Mile, which probably explains why it is being released straight to on-demand in December.