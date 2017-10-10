Luke Skywalker looks terrified in the official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Watch

The Force is rather mysterious with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. With only two months to go before its December 15th release, LucasFilm and Disney have finally dropped the full official trailer for their highly anticipated followup to 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. As expected, this is quite an expansion from last April’s teaser trailer, which kept details pretty close to the vest, and we now have a better idea of what lies ahead.

There’s a lot to unpack, admittedly. “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before,” Luke Skywalker tells Rey. “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.” The expression on our veteran hero’s face says it all — fear, genuine fear. Much like Empire Strikes Back, this chapter looks particularly harrowing: Kylo Ren seems to be going through the motions, Poe Dameron appears much angrier, and, yes, we’ve got more Snoke. Watch above and stay tuned for a complete rundown by our esteemed Star Wars experts with a forthcoming podcast episode of State of the Empire. Subscribe now!

Directed and written by Rian Johnson, the film brings back stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac alongside its supporting cast of Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, and the late Carrie Fisher. Newcomers to the Star Wars universe include Benicio del Toro as DJ, Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico.

Tickets have also gone on sale, though if you’re a true Jedi Master, you already snagged yours hours ago. The rest of you padawans will have to settle for the schmuck seats up front or hit a later screening on the night of the 14th. Or, you know, you could smuggle your way in … Han style. Don’t forget, he’s not in this one, thanks to his jerkstore son.

Last but not least, there’s a new official poster that features all your favorite heroes and villains. There’s Luke Skywalker, Rey, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Poe Dameron, General Leia, Finn, R2-D2, C-3PO, okay, you get the picture — literally. Click it. Save it. Do it. Now!