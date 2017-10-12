Mac DeMarco performs “This Old Dog” on Charlie Rose: Watch

Mac DeMarco’s latest effort, This Old Dog, showed a more mature, introspective side of the Pepperoni Playboy. As a fruit of his labor, the jizz jazzer was invited to appear on the venerated PBS interview show, Charlie Rose.

During DeMarco’s episode, he took to the stage to play the album’s title track. The acoustic performance found the Canadian musician perched comfortably on a stool with his legs crossed while contemplatively singing about holding onto love. Replay the full performance above.

Just last week, DeMarco completed a co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips. On October 21st, he’ll return to the road with a show at the University of Michigan before heading on a world tour through the end of March which culminates in appearances throughout Australia’s Laneway Festival and Lollapalooza’s Brazil, Argentina, and Chile festivals. Find the complete itinerary below.

Mac DeMarco 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium at University of Michigan

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/09– Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

11/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/17 – London, UK @ The Coronet

11/18 – London, UK @ The Coronet

11/19 – London, UK @ The Coronet

11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)

11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Guild of Students (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)

11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/26 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

11/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

11/28 – Brussels, BE @ AB Mainhall

11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

12/02 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival

01/22 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

01/23 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro

01/27 – Gardens by the Bay, SG @ Laneway Festival

01/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/16-18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/23-25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/23-25 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic