Mac DeMarco performs “This Old Dog” on Charlie Rose: Watch

Mac DeMarco’s latest effort, This Old Dog, showed a more mature, introspective side of the Pepperoni Playboy. As a fruit of his labor, the jizz jazzer was invited to appear on the venerated PBS interview show, Charlie Rose.
During DeMarco’s episode, he took to the stage to play the album’s title track. The acoustic performance found the Canadian musician perched comfortably on a stool with his legs crossed while contemplatively singing about holding onto love. Replay the full performance above.
Just last week, DeMarco completed a co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips. On October 21st, he’ll return to the road with a show at the University of Michigan before heading on a world tour through the end of March which culminates in appearances throughout Australia’s Laneway Festival and Lollapalooza’s Brazil, Argentina, and Chile festivals. Find the complete itinerary below.
Mac DeMarco 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium at University of Michigan
11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/09– Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/17 – London, UK @ The Coronet
11/18 – London, UK @ The Coronet
11/19 – London, UK @ The Coronet
11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)
11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Guild of Students (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)
11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/26 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
11/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
11/28 – Brussels, BE @ AB Mainhall
11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
12/02 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival
01/22 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room
01/23 – Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro
01/27 – Gardens by the Bay, SG @ Laneway Festival
01/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/02 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/11 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival
03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/16-18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/23-25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/23-25 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic