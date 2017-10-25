Margo Price performs “All American Made” on The Daily Show: Watch

Last week, Nashville’s Margo Price returned with her new album, All American Made. Released through Jack White’s Third Man Records, her second full-length to date received nearly universal acclaim.

To promote the album, Price appeared on The Daily Show on Tuesday to play its title track. In his review, Consequence of Sound’s own Robert Ham highlighted the country songwriter’s “poise and self-possession,” two qualities that were certainly on full display during her charming performance. Catch the replay up above.

Price also spoke to Daily Show host Trevor Noah about the album and why she isn’t afraid to get political with her music.

Price will soon kick off her a new leg of US tour dates.

Margo Price 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

01/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s

01/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

01/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

01/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

02/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

02/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

02/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

03/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Papy & Harriet’s

03/03 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up