Margo Price performs “All American Made” on The Daily Show: Watch

Last week, Nashville’s Margo Price returned with her new album, All American Made. Released through Jack White’s Third Man Records, her second full-length to date received nearly universal acclaim.
To promote the album, Price appeared on The Daily Show on Tuesday to play its title track. In his review, Consequence of Sound’s own Robert Ham highlighted the country songwriter’s “poise and self-possession,” two qualities that were certainly on full display during her charming performance. Catch the replay up above.
Price also spoke to Daily Show host Trevor Noah about the album and why she isn’t afraid to get political with her music.
Price will soon kick off her a new leg of US tour dates.
Margo Price 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
01/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s
01/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO
01/26 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
01/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint
01/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre
02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
02/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
02/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
02/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
02/24 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
02/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
03/02 – Pioneertown, CA @ Papy & Harriet’s
03/03 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up