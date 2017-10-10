Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp are Cain and Abel in bloody “SAY10” video: Watch

Marilyn Manson is still recovering following a stage prop accident at his concert in New York City earlier this month. Although he’s postponed a few of his tour dates, that hasn’t stopped him from promoting his new album, Heaven Upside Down, with a video for “SAY10”.

(Read: A Brief History of Marilyn Manson Being Strange)

Directed by Bill Yukich, the NSFW clip stars Manson alongside special guest Johnny Depp, who is caked in white makeup. The two supposedly portray the biblical characters Cain and Abel, according to a press release, but they spend most of the clip exchanging frightening glances while being fondled by a group of naked women. Staying true to his shock rocker name, Manson also includes scenes of blood and gore and a masturbating woman. Check it out above.

Manson previously released a different “SAY10” video back in November, which featured a decapitated Donald Trump. He’s scheduled to resume his tour next week.