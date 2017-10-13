Marilyn Manson details “terrifying” onstage accident, reschedules North American tour

Photo by Perou
Marilyn Manson was forced to postpone nine tour dates last month after a stage prop accident in New York left him with a painful leg injury. Now, in a new interview with Yahoo (via Rolling Stone), the shock rocker has detailed the events of that fateful night and the extent of his wounds.
Manson was playing at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in support of his new album, Heaven Upside Down. Shortly after launching into a cover of the Eurythmics, he grabbed hold of some bars between two prop pistols. Because the props weren’t secured properly, one of the pieces came crashing down.
“I wasn’t trying to climb it,” he explained. “It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time. I’m not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.”
The incident resulted in Manson needing 10 screws and a plate inserted into his leg. Another screw was placed through ankle bone. While describing the events as “terrifying,” Manson acknowledged it could have been far, far worse.
“It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs,” said the metal musician. “I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”
Fortuantely, Manson is on the road to recovery and is already plotting his comeback. He’s since reworked his tour schedule with plans to return to the road in time for an appearance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in November. Previously postponed dates have been rescheduled for the early part of 2018.
Marilyn Manson 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/05 – San Bernardino, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/15 – Elsingnore, DK @ Hal 14
11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena
11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouq
11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith
12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre
12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
01/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
01/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
01/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
01/20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
01/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
01/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/26 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
01/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
01/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
01/30 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth
02/02 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum
02/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
02/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
02/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre
02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
02/12 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
02/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
02/15 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
02/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
