Marilyn Manson details “terrifying” onstage accident, reschedules North American tour

Photo by Perou

Marilyn Manson was forced to postpone nine tour dates last month after a stage prop accident in New York left him with a painful leg injury. Now, in a new interview with Yahoo (via Rolling Stone), the shock rocker has detailed the events of that fateful night and the extent of his wounds.

Manson was playing at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in support of his new album, Heaven Upside Down. Shortly after launching into a cover of the Eurythmics, he grabbed hold of some bars between two prop pistols. Because the props weren’t secured properly, one of the pieces came crashing down.

(Read: Fire Away: A Conversation with Marilyn Manson)

“I wasn’t trying to climb it,” he explained. “It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time. I’m not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.”

The incident resulted in Manson needing 10 screws and a plate inserted into his leg. Another screw was placed through ankle bone. While describing the events as “terrifying,” Manson acknowledged it could have been far, far worse.

“It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs,” said the metal musician. “I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”

Fortuantely, Manson is on the road to recovery and is already plotting his comeback. He’s since reworked his tour schedule with plans to return to the road in time for an appearance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in November. Previously postponed dates have been rescheduled for the early part of 2018.

Marilyn Manson 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/05 – San Bernardino, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/15 – Elsingnore, DK @ Hal 14

11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena

11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour

11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouq

11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith

12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre

12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

01/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

01/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

01/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

01/20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

01/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

01/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

01/26 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

01/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

01/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

01/30 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth

02/02 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum

02/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

02/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

02/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre

02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

02/12 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

02/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

02/15 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

02/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

