Marilyn Manson on Twiggy Ramirez rape allegation: “I am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress”

Twiggy Ramirez, the longtime bassist and writing partner of Marilyn Manson, has been accused of rape by his former girlfriend, Jessicka Addams, of the riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. In a lengthy letter posted to Facebook, Addams documented several acts of physical abuse and mental harassment she experienced while in a relationship with Ramirez (né Jerodie White) in the early 1990s.

Reached for comment, Manson issued the following statement: “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend. I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”