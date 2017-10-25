Marilyn Manson parts ways with Twiggy Ramirez following rape allegations

Twiggy Ramirez, the longtime bassist and writing partner of Marilyn Manson, has been accused of rape by his former girlfriend, Jessicka Addams, of the riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. In a lengthy letter posted to Facebook last Friday, Addams documented several acts of physical abuse and mental harassment she experienced while in a relationship with Ramirez (né Jerodie White) in the early 1990s.
For his part, Manson said he “knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.” He’s also ceased his musical partnership with Ramirez.
The tour, which comes in support of Manson’s latest album, Heaven Upside Down, was postponed after a stage prop accident in New York left him with a painful leg injury. The tour is set to resume next month in Europe.
Marilyn Manson 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/15 – Elsingnore, DK @ Hal 14
11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena
11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouq
11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith
12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre
12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
01/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
01/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
01/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
01/20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
01/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
01/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/26 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
01/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
01/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
01/30 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth
02/02 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum
02/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
02/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
02/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre
02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
02/12 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
02/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
02/15 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
02/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom