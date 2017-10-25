Marilyn Manson parts ways with Twiggy Ramirez following rape allegations

Twiggy Ramirez, the longtime bassist and writing partner of Marilyn Manson, has been accused of rape by his former girlfriend, Jessicka Addams, of the riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. In a lengthy letter posted to Facebook last Friday, Addams documented several acts of physical abuse and mental harassment she experienced while in a relationship with Ramirez (né Jerodie White) in the early 1990s.

For his part, Manson said he “knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.” He’s also ceased his musical partnership with Ramirez.

I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) October 25, 2017

The tour, which comes in support of Manson’s latest album, Heaven Upside Down, was postponed after a stage prop accident in New York left him with a painful leg injury. The tour is set to resume next month in Europe.

