Marilyn Manson postpones tour following onstage injury

Manson is traveling home to Los Angeles as he continues his recovery

on October 01, 2017, 6:02pm
Marilyn Manson was injured after a stage prop collapsed during his concert in New York City on Saturday night. The 48-year-old rocker was taken off stage by stretcher and was treated at a local hospital. Manson will travel home to Los Angeles as he continues his recover; as a result, several upcoming concerts have been put on hold.

“Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow,” a representative tells Consequence of Sound in a statement. As of now, Manson hopes to return to the stage in time for an October 15th concert in Freaker’s Ball, but obviously those plans are fluid.

Marilyn Manson 2017 Tour Dates:
10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^
10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance
10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! ^
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Freaker’s Ball
10/14 – The Woodlands, TX @ Houston Open Air
10/15 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Freaker’s Ball
10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater ^
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^
11/05 – San Bernardino, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/15 – Elsingnore, DK @ Hal 14
11/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/18 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/19 – Prague, CZ @ Tip Sport Arena
11/20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/22 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
11/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Klokgebouq
11/29 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
12/01 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith
12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall
12/08 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre
12/09 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

^ = w/ Alice Glass

