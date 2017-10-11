Mark Mulcahy announces first solo tour in three years

Mark Mulcahy fans, rejoice: Our Connecticut yankee is hitting the road for his first solo tour in three years. Yes, after dazzling everyone with reunions for Polaris and Miracle Legion, Mulcahy is ready to revisit his own catalogue.

Starting in November, he’ll make his way throughout the Northeast as he supports his latest effort, this year’s rather excellent, The Possum in the Driveway, available now via Mezzotint. Don’t worry, he plans to tour further all throughout 2018.

To celebrate, he’s dropped a new video for “Stuck on Something Else”, which finds our bearded bard driving throughout the very area he’s about to tour in, all doused in lush black and whites. Watch above and grab the dates below.

Mark Mulcahy 2017 Tour Dates:

11/09 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space

11/10 – Albany, NY @ The Linda

11/11 – Turners Falls, MA @ Shea Theater

11/15 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

11/17 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

11/19 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I