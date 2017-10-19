Marvel and Netflix’s The Punisher premiere date revealed in explosive new trailer: Watch

We’ve seen a teaser and we’ve seen a trailer, but the release date of Netflix’s Jon Bernthal-starring The Punisher has remained elusive. Now, thanks to another advanced preview, we have an answer: November 17th.

Bernthal’s Frank Castle debuted on the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil, but this series will mark the character’s debut as a standalone brand alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and, of course, Daredevil. The Punisher will also mark the beginning of the second phase of Netflix’s wing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first phase having culminated with The Defenders.

The newest trailer promises a peek into Castle’s career in the Marines, elaborates on its slew of new (and established) characters, and culminates with the man donning his iconic Punisher attire. Metallica’s “One” again underscores the action, which looks as grimy and ridden with explosions as one would expect. Watch the full thing above.

Hannibal executive producer Steve Lightfoot serves as the series’ showrunner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes and Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll round out the cast.