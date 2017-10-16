Marvel unleashes new trailer for Black Panther: Watch

Next up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Ryan Coogler’s standalone Black Panther film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 16th, 2018. In anticipation, a new trailer has been unleashed. Watch above.

With a soundtrack featuring Vince Staples’ “BagBak” and “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron, the new preview doesn’t give much away in terms of direct plot. It does, however, revel in highlighting the technologically advanced world in which the film is set. We’re given new looks at the hidden capital of Wakanda, the Black Panther’s base, and even the lair of the rival Man-Ape (aka M’Baku, played by Winston Duke). Perhaps most interestingly, we get a deeper look at the films two primary antagonists: Michael B. Jordan’s Erick Killmonger, who appears to posses a Panther suit of his own, and Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue, aka Klaw, whose iconic sonic cannon arm from the comics has been given a 2017 update.

Chadwick Boseman stars in the title role, aka King T’Challa of the African nation of Wakanda, a character he debuted in last year’s Captain America: Civil War. Also featured in the film are Florence Kasumba as Ayo, T’Challa’s bodyguard; John Kani as T’Chaka, T’Challa’s deceased father; Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, an elite guard and T’Challa’s love interest; Daniel Kaluuya as T’Challa’s close confidant, W’Kabi; and Forest Whitake as Zuri, a Wakandan elder statesman. Check out the trailer above and read the official synopsis below.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”